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Crackdown on fertiliser dealers: State suspends 107 licences in Pune region

Action comes as the state government has stepped up monitoring of fertiliser distribution ahead of the kharif season

Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 08:46 AM IST
By Abhay Khairnar
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The Maharashtra Agriculture Department suspended the licences of 107 fertiliser dealers, cancelled six licences and registered police cases against seven dealers in the Pune region as part of a special drive to curb black marketing, hoarding and artificial shortages amid concerns over disruptions in the global fertiliser supply chain.

While the government maintains there is no immediate shortage of fertilisers, it has initiated measures for tighter stock monitoring, regulated distribution and plans for online fertiliser booking in several districts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
While the government maintains there is no immediate shortage of fertilisers, it has initiated measures for tighter stock monitoring, regulated distribution and plans for online fertiliser booking in several districts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The crackdown comes as the state government has stepped up monitoring of fertiliser distribution ahead of the kharif season. While the government maintains there is no immediate shortage of fertilisers, it has initiated measures for tighter stock monitoring, regulated distribution and plans for online fertiliser booking in several districts.

The enforcement drive, carried out under the leadership of Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare and Director of Agriculture (Inputs and Quality Control) Sunil Borkar, covered Pune, Ahilyanagar and Solapur districts.

“To prevent black marketing and artificial shortages, the Agriculture Department conducted a special drive across the Pune region. During the campaign, licences of 107 fertiliser dealers were suspended, six licences were cancelled and police cases were registered against seven dealers for violations,” Borkar said.

Officials said inspections will continue in the coming weeks to ensure there is no hoarding, diversion of stocks or overpricing of fertilisers.

The department has also appealed to farmers to purchase fertilisers only from authorised dealers and insist on proper bills to avoid being cheated or sold fertilisers at inflated prices.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said the state was working closely with the Centre to ensure adequate supplies for farmers.

“Due to the war situation, fertiliser supplies have been affected globally. However, we are coordinating with the central government and taking all necessary steps to ensure adequate availability for the upcoming kharif season,” Bharne said.

 
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