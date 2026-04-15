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Crime branch busts illegal country liquor unit near quarry in Wagholi

During the operation, police seized raw materials worth ₹1.96 lakh that were being used to manufacture nearly 5,600 litres of illicit liquor. In addition, firewood worth ₹4,000, which was being used as fuel in the distillation process, was also confiscated from the spot.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: The crime branch -unit 7 of Pune police busted an illegal country liquor manufacturing unit operating near a quarry in Bhavdi village in the Wagholi area, officials said on Tuesday. The action was carried out on April 13 after the team received a tip-off about illicit liquor being produced at the site

Crime branch busts illegal country liquor unit near quarry in Wagholi

According to the police, the unit had been set up near a quarry belonging to a local individual, where country liquor was being brewed using traditional hand-distillation methods. Acting swiftly on the information, the crime branch team conducted a raid and used a JCB machine to demolish the illegal setup to prevent further activity.

During the operation, police seized raw materials worth 1.96 lakh that were being used to manufacture nearly 5,600 litres of illicit liquor. In addition, firewood worth 4,000, which was being used as fuel in the distillation process, was also confiscated from the spot. Officials said the quantity of seized material indicates that the operation was being carried out on a large scale.

Police said the accused involved in running the illegal distillery fled the scene before the team arrived and is currently absconding. Efforts have been launched to identify and trace the suspects. A case has been registered at Wagholi police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain if more individuals were involved in the racket.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Crime branch busts illegal country liquor unit near quarry in Wagholi
Home / Cities / Pune / Crime branch busts illegal country liquor unit near quarry in Wagholi
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