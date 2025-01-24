Crime rate down in 2024 when compared to 2023: Pune Police

Crime rate in cases related to murder, attempt to murder, house break-in and theft has come down in 2024 when compared to 2023, as per data released by the Pune police on Thursday. As per the data shared by the Pune City Police, the city has recorded 12,954 criminal cases in 2024 as compared to 11,974 cases in 2023. In 2022, the city recorded 10,962 and in 2021 the city recorded 8,317 criminal cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“There is an increase in registration of crime in 2024, but there is a decline in serious crime cases,” said Amitesh Kumar, Pune city police commissioner

Attributing this rise in criminal cases, police claimed that there was an increase in criminal cases due to approximately 1,000 cases of cheating which was a deliberate strategy to ensure deterrent action against economic offenders and land mafias.

Pune city recorded 93 murder cases as compared to 101 in 2023. Police data states that the city recorded 100 and 105 murder cases in 2021 and 2022.

Kumar said, “There is a dip in 9 % of the murder cases in 2024 as compared to 2023. As far as the average murder rate is concerned, the city recorded 8.65 murders per month between 2021 and January 2024. Which further reduced to 7.16 murders per month in 2024.’’

In 2024, Pune city recorded 186 attempted murder cases which is 24 % lower than 244 cases recorded in 2023. While the city recorded 298 and 342 attempted murder cases in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

However, there is a rise in cheating cases reported in 2024. The city recorded 2021 cheating cases in 2024 against 1,108 cases in 2023. The city recorded 634 and 956 cheating cases in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

According to Kumar, the major increase in the registration of criminal cases is due to an increase in the registration of cheating cases. Cases registered against economic offenders, land mafia, and cybercrimes are the reason behind the increase in crime under cheating sections.

Data further states that Pune city recorded 527 house break-in and theft cases in 2024 as compared to 604 in 2023 which is 13 % less. The city recorded 344,447,612 cases in 2020,2021, and 2022 respectively.

According to police data, vehicle theft cases also almost remained stagnant as the city reported 1,982 cases in 2024, as compared to 1,989 cases in 2023. Under this category, the city reported 975, 1,529, 1,901 cases in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.