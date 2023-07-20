Criminal apprehended by Pune police while trying to escape
A criminal was apprehended by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police on Wednesday while he was attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police the accused arrested has been identified as Pradeep Singh Butte Naria, 30, who is a resident of Kondhwa and originally hails from Jalore in Uttar Pradesh.
Naria was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 for attacking a woman and her relative inside their house on July 15.
Acting on a tip-off that the accused was fleeing to his home town, a team of patrol policemen laid a trap and arrested him on July 19.
Vijay Kumbhar, police inspector, said that the accused had planned to give the police team a slip and escape outside to his native place.
“He was apprehended and further investigation is on in the case,” he said.