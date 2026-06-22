PUNE: A criminal involved in more than 30 cases was injured in firing after he allegedly attacked police personnel with a sharp weapon and attempted to evade arrest during an operation in the Ramtekdi area on Sunday.

Criminal injured in firing after allegedly attacking police in Ramtekdi

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The accused has been identified as Karansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, 29, from Ramtekdi, who was injured and admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. However, his associate Bitusingh Shyamsingh Kalyani, 30, from Hadapsar, escaped from the spot. Police said the accused are members of the Kalyani gang.

According to an FIR registered at Wanowrie police station, a police team led by assistant police inspector Ganesh Raykar went to Anand Nagar, Ramtekdi, around 6 am to apprehend suspects wanted in a criminal case.

Kailas Daberao, police inspector (crime) at Wanowrie police station, said the suspects were travelling on a two-wheeler when officers attempted to intercept them. The rider allegedly drove the motorcycle towards the police officials in an attempt to run them over and escape.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the operation, the pillion rider, Dudhani, allegedly attacked police personnel with a sharp-edged weapon. As the situation escalated, Raykar fired a single round from his service revolver toward the accused’s leg in self-defence and to prevent his escape and later arrested him,’’ said Daberao. Another accused, Kalyani’s search is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the operation, the pillion rider, Dudhani, allegedly attacked police personnel with a sharp-edged weapon. As the situation escalated, Raykar fired a single round from his service revolver toward the accused’s leg in self-defence and to prevent his escape and later arrested him,’’ said Daberao. Another accused, Kalyani’s search is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the complaint filed by Raykar, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 109, 132, 351(1)(3), 3(5) of the BNS and other relevant sections.