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Criminal injured in firing after allegedly attacking police in Ramtekdi

A criminal with 30+ cases was injured in a police shootout in Pune after attacking officers; his accomplice escaped. Search for the latter is ongoing.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 05:04 AM IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: A criminal involved in more than 30 cases was injured in firing after he allegedly attacked police personnel with a sharp weapon and attempted to evade arrest during an operation in the Ramtekdi area on Sunday.

Criminal injured in firing after allegedly attacking police in Ramtekdi
Criminal injured in firing after allegedly attacking police in Ramtekdi

The accused has been identified as Karansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, 29, from Ramtekdi, who was injured and admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. However, his associate Bitusingh Shyamsingh Kalyani, 30, from Hadapsar, escaped from the spot. Police said the accused are members of the Kalyani gang.

According to an FIR registered at Wanowrie police station, a police team led by assistant police inspector Ganesh Raykar went to Anand Nagar, Ramtekdi, around 6 am to apprehend suspects wanted in a criminal case.

Kailas Daberao, police inspector (crime) at Wanowrie police station, said the suspects were travelling on a two-wheeler when officers attempted to intercept them. The rider allegedly drove the motorcycle towards the police officials in an attempt to run them over and escape.

Based on the complaint filed by Raykar, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 109, 132, 351(1)(3), 3(5) of the BNS and other relevant sections.

 
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