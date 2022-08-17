Home / Cities / Pune News / Cryptocurrency scam: Man booked for duping Pune lawyer of 220 bitcoins worth 42 crore

Cryptocurrency scam: Man booked for duping Pune lawyer of 220 bitcoins worth 42 crore

pune news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 08:12 PM IST
Pune police on Tuesday booked Satish Kumbhani, founder and owner of BitConnect, an investment platform, for allegedly duping Pune-based lawyer in a multi-core scam
Pune police on Tuesday booked Satish Kumbhani, founder and owner of BitConnect, an investment platform, for allegedly duping Pune-based lawyer in a multi-core scam. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Pune police on Tuesday booked Satish Kumbhani, founder and owner of BitConnect, an investment platform, for allegedly duping Pune-based lawyer in a multi-core scam. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune police on Tuesday booked Satish Kumbhani, founder and owner of BitConnect, an investment platform, for allegedly duping Pune-based lawyer in a multi-core scam.

According to police, A lawyer based in Kondhwa Budruk has lodged complaint at cybercrime police station on Tuesday.

In 2016, the lawyer has invested 49 lakh in 54 bitcoins and the accused assured him returns of 166 bitcoins. However, he was allegedly made to reinvest into various Ponzi schemes, according to police officials

In FIR the complainant stated that the accused and his six allies duped him for 220 bitcoins of worth 42 crore.

Senior police inspector DS Hake said that Kumbhani and his allies were running virtual currency scheme through which they allegedly mislead investors.

In another case, Nigdi police have booked an unknown person for duping a resident of 13.67 lakh.

As per complaint filed by the Rakesh Ishwar Lohar, a resident of Yamunanagar Nigdi, the accused lured him to invest in bitcoins. The complainant was told to invest in Bitcoin for high returns.

As per suggestion given by the accused, on April 8, Lohar downloaded Bycoin app opn his mobile and paid 13.67 lakh to the accused. However, Lohar has not received any returns and hence he lodged complaint on August 15 at Nigdi police station.

In both cases police has registered case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police arrest two brothers for raping their minor adopted sister (Pic for representation)

    Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest two brothers for raping their minor adopted sister

    Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a minor girl adopted by their parents over the course of two years. The girl had attempted suicide in the Muslim Yateemkhana in Parade on August 14 night and was admitted to UHM hospital, where she shared her ordeal. Police investigations have found that one of the brothers had made a video of the girl, now 16, and used it to blackmail and rape her.

  • Headmaster arrested after class 6 boy left locked in school toilet for 19 hrs (Pic for representation)

    Uttar Pradesh: Headmaster arrested after class 6 boy left locked inside school toilet for 19 hours

    Police have arrested the school headmaster Vijay Kushwaha after a class 6 student of a primary school in Pipauli Shiv village of Auraiya district was left locked in the school toilet for 19 hours on August 5. The matter came to light the next day when the school opened. On August 5, the child went to the school toilet around 2 pm. After locking the classrooms, the staff locked the toilet too.

  • The state government informed the court that it had taken initiatives to send doctors to such areas and had also been issuing show cause notices to the doctors who failed to report for duty in the assigned areas (HT File)

    HC takes serious note of Palghar woman losing twins

    Mumbai Raising concerns over the news report that a pregnant woman from Palghar lost her twin babies as she could not be taken to the hospital in time, the Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to take immediate action and make medical facilities accessible to expectant mothers and infants in tribal areas. Advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda submitted that the issue was of some doctors who are appointed on contractual basis, but not reporting on duty.

  • At 7.30pm on Monday, Sankhe received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as an executive from Amazon and told him that they have received his refund request (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Pensioner tries to return Amazon order, loses 1.04 lakh

    Mumbai A 67-year-old retired sales tax officer was duped of ₹1.04 lakh after hThe complainant, Madhukar Sankheposted a return request on Amazon for a package he had ordered. This is the second case in the past two weeks where frauds have targeted Amazon customers. The complainant, Madhukar Sankhe, had on August 9, ordered a pair of sports shoes on Amazon by paying an amount of ₹1,150 through his credit card and received it on Monday.

  • Chocolates worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17 lakh stolen from Lko godown (Pic for representation)

    Chocolates worth 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown

    A gang of burglars decamped with Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a house used as godown located under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow on Ayuodhya road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The chocolate distributor has lodged an FIR on Tuesday in this connection and further probe is under way. Police officials said an FIR had been lodged under IPC section 380 for theft and investigations were on.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out