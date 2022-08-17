Cryptocurrency scam: Man booked for duping Pune lawyer of 220 bitcoins worth ₹42 crore
Pune police on Tuesday booked Satish Kumbhani, founder and owner of BitConnect, an investment platform, for allegedly duping Pune-based lawyer in a multi-core scam.
According to police, A lawyer based in Kondhwa Budruk has lodged complaint at cybercrime police station on Tuesday.
In 2016, the lawyer has invested ₹49 lakh in 54 bitcoins and the accused assured him returns of 166 bitcoins. However, he was allegedly made to reinvest into various Ponzi schemes, according to police officials
In FIR the complainant stated that the accused and his six allies duped him for 220 bitcoins of worth ₹42 crore.
Senior police inspector DS Hake said that Kumbhani and his allies were running virtual currency scheme through which they allegedly mislead investors.
In another case, Nigdi police have booked an unknown person for duping a resident of ₹13.67 lakh.
As per complaint filed by the Rakesh Ishwar Lohar, a resident of Yamunanagar Nigdi, the accused lured him to invest in bitcoins. The complainant was told to invest in Bitcoin for high returns.
As per suggestion given by the accused, on April 8, Lohar downloaded Bycoin app opn his mobile and paid ₹13.67 lakh to the accused. However, Lohar has not received any returns and hence he lodged complaint on August 15 at Nigdi police station.
In both cases police has registered case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.
-
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest two brothers for raping their minor adopted sister
Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a minor girl adopted by their parents over the course of two years. The girl had attempted suicide in the Muslim Yateemkhana in Parade on August 14 night and was admitted to UHM hospital, where she shared her ordeal. Police investigations have found that one of the brothers had made a video of the girl, now 16, and used it to blackmail and rape her.
-
Uttar Pradesh: Headmaster arrested after class 6 boy left locked inside school toilet for 19 hours
Police have arrested the school headmaster Vijay Kushwaha after a class 6 student of a primary school in Pipauli Shiv village of Auraiya district was left locked in the school toilet for 19 hours on August 5. The matter came to light the next day when the school opened. On August 5, the child went to the school toilet around 2 pm. After locking the classrooms, the staff locked the toilet too.
-
HC takes serious note of Palghar woman losing twins
Mumbai Raising concerns over the news report that a pregnant woman from Palghar lost her twin babies as she could not be taken to the hospital in time, the Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to take immediate action and make medical facilities accessible to expectant mothers and infants in tribal areas. Advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda submitted that the issue was of some doctors who are appointed on contractual basis, but not reporting on duty.
-
Pensioner tries to return Amazon order, loses ₹1.04 lakh
Mumbai A 67-year-old retired sales tax officer was duped of ₹1.04 lakh after hThe complainant, Madhukar Sankheposted a return request on Amazon for a package he had ordered. This is the second case in the past two weeks where frauds have targeted Amazon customers. The complainant, Madhukar Sankhe, had on August 9, ordered a pair of sports shoes on Amazon by paying an amount of ₹1,150 through his credit card and received it on Monday.
-
Chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown
A gang of burglars decamped with Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a house used as godown located under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow on Ayuodhya road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The chocolate distributor has lodged an FIR on Tuesday in this connection and further probe is under way. Police officials said an FIR had been lodged under IPC section 380 for theft and investigations were on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics