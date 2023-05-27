CSIR-NCL’s week-long programme garners good response

Pune:

On average, 330 people came each day, with the highest number of visitors on the last day, 545. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, marked the successful conclusion of its ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign on Saturday, May 27. During this six-day campaign, the institute was open for the visit to all citizens, and a total of 2,197 citizens visited CSIR-NCL.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, launched the one-week lab project to highlight technical breakthroughs and achievements in Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs.

Various activities were held at the institute throughout this six-day campaign, including a research exhibition, thematic lectures, panel discussions, a symposium, a start-up expo, and so on.

This initiative received a huge response from the citizens. On average, 330 people came each day, with the highest number of visitors on the last day, 545.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally, the open day was only scheduled for one day, on integration day, but due to popular demand, it was extended to all six days.

Citizens of all ages and from all walks of life attended the exhibition, which included research from seven different fields, including clean energy, circular economy, sustainable chemical industry, bio-therapeutics, C1 chemistry, biomass, and agritech, according to the official.

The clean energy demonstration was the major attraction of the exhibition, where scientists and students demonstrated the work which was done by the department regarding green hydrogen energy. Apart from that circular economy, agritech also received good responses from the citizens.

The theme for the concluding day was ‘Circular Economy.’ Dr Sameer Chikkali, senior principal scientist, CSIR-NCL, delivered a lecture on ‘plastic pollution to a sustainable solution.’ His topic was focused on the circular economy of plastics, where he discussed the value chain of the plastic recycling process that includes segregation, pyrolysis, downstream, and upcycling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He pointed out that Pune city generates plastic waste of about 90 tons per day. Apart from that various other industry experts put light on Circular Economy, especially about plastic waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON