Cyclist enthusiast wants to build cycle culture in city, asks for bicycle donations

Cyclist Anand Vanjape is on a mission to find an eco-friendly means of commuting, once the lockdown is lifted. In order to achieve his goal, Vanjape has been busy reaching out to cycling enthusiasts to donate used bicycles for the needy and the poor.

“In four days, even since we announced this drive on social media, we have managed to get 35 bicycles, but the target is to get 200 bicycles by the time lockdown is lifted,” said Nilesh Shinde, cyclist and a friend who is helping Anand in getting these bicycles.

These bicycles are not just going to help the students in Mulshi area where they have to travel 10 kms to their school, but these cycles will be means of commuting for many of the needy people in slums, first time job holders, maids and everyone who have to travel the distance to their work areas.

“With the current Covid situation, these bicycles could be the best bet of a healthy way of travel instead of travelling on buses which is comparatively expensive,” said Vanjape, “Besides, it is also an eco-friendly and will help save the environment.”

The group of volunteers, young people are helping them to reach out to those avid cyclists to donate their cycles. The mission has so far even got geared cycles which Vanjape and Shinde help repair in a workshop they have set up in Kothrud.

“Many people cannot afford to buy bicycles and these cycles can serve dual purpose, one as a mode of transport and also a healthy way to keep fit,” said Vanjape.

While collecting cycles for needy, Vanjape is also getting a lot of calls for children’s bicycles, which are also expensive, hence now they are also collecting children’s cycles which can be distributed free of cost and after the child is grown up can be recycled.

“The idea is to create a culture of recycling bicycles, for every child goes through five bicycles in his life and if they can bring a joy on someone’s else’s face, why not come forward and donate one,” said Vanjape.