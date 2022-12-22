Cylinder blast in Chakan leaves 2 dead, 4 injured; probe reveals explosion was set off by one of deceased

An explosion caused by cooking gas leakage and the resultant wall collapse at a residential building in the Chakan has left two dead and four injured.

An elderly woman and a 19-year-old youth were killed in an explosion that took place in a two-storey building in Ranubai mala area of ​​Chakan on Wednesday at 8.30 pm, said officials.

The deceased were identified as Chandrabhaga Pandurang Biradwade (75) and Akshay Suresh Biradwade (19),

Investigation into the gas cylinder explosion has revealed that the blast was set off by a 19-year-old youth who was one among the deceased, officials said.

API Prakash Rathod, the investigation officer in the case said, “The 19-year-old youth took the cylinder from his uncle’s house into the kitchen and locked the door from inside and set off the blast. He was undergoing treatment for mental illness.”

Akshay died of severe burn injuries while Biradwade, living in the neighbouring house, died of multiple injuries after she was crushed under the debris of the collapsed wall, said the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was loud that it caused a wall collapse.

The injured have been identified as Laxmibai Biradwade (78), Tukaram Parashuram Biradwade, Sangeeta Suresh Biradwade(40), Vaishnavi alias Tai Suresh Biradwade(20) suffered minor injuries.