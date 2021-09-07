Dabholkar murder: Framing of charges deferred by special Pune court

A special court in Pune passed an order to frame charges against five accused for murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar on Tuesday. However, the process was cut short after one of the accused insisted on meeting his family and lawyer before he could declare whether he is guilty or not guilty.

The order was passed by special judge SR Navander, with special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi and defence lawyer Virendra Ichalkaranjikar in attendance.

“The court has taken up all the charges brought by us. We will communicate the charges to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The framing will be deferred to September 15. We are not going to challenge this order,” said SPP Suryavanshi.

“My contact with outside world has been completely broken due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. I request the court to allow me to meet my family, whom I have not met for a very long time, and my lawyer before charges are framed,” said Dr Virendra Tawade, who is accused of plotting the murder.

While the judge insisted that the framing of charges is procedural and that Tawade’s demands could be met even after the framing was complete, Tawade insisted on meeting his family and lawyer.

“On one hand you say that the trial has been long pending and on the other hand you are asking for extension. Why not let the trial begin and then you can communicate with your family,” said Judge Navander.

The judge then asked the defence lawyer to file an application in this regard. While the accused will be allowed to meet with their family members and lawyers as per their respective jail’s protocols, the court is expected to frame the charges on September 15.

Only four of the five accused were present for the hearing. Vikram Bhave was present in person, advocate Sanjeev Punalekar had joined through video conference, Tawade through video conference from Yerawada central jail and Sachin Andure, one of the two accused shooters, from Taloja jail.

Sharad Kalaskar, who is accused of being one of the two shooters who shot at Dr Dabholkar around 7.30am on August 20, 2013, atop Omkareshwar bridge, was not present in the court. Arthur Road jail, where he is lodged, did not respond to calls for video conferencing with the court.

Tawade, Kalaskar, Andure, and Bhave are facing charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and terror while Punalekar is facing charges for destruction of evidence.

Tawade was arrested in 2016, Kalaskar and Andure were arrested in August 2018, and Punalekar and Bhave in May 2019. Chargesheets have been filed against all of them by the CBI at different times. Tawade, Andure, Kalaskar, and Bhave will face charges under sections 302 with 120(b), 302 with 34, and 302 of Indian Penal Code along with sections 3(25), 27(1), and 27(3) of the Arms Act, and Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Advocate Punalekar will face charges under Section 201 of IPC, once the charges are framed.