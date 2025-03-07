Menu Explore
Dacoits kill one of family, three others injured in Yavat

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 07, 2025 08:54 AM IST

A group of armed dacoits killed a man and seriously injured three others of a family at their house located near Yavat railway station area on Wednesday

A group of armed dacoits killed a man and seriously injured three others of a family at their house located near Yavat railway station area on Wednesday.

According to the rural police, the incident took place around 3 am when the three dacoits, masked and dressed in vests and briefs, attacked the family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the rural police, the incident took place around 3 am when the three dacoits, masked and dressed in vests and briefs, attacked the family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the rural police, the incident took place around 3 am when the three dacoits, masked and dressed in vests and briefs, attacked the family members.

The injured have been admitted to Daund rural hospital where they are in a critical state.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash alias Vishwajeet Shashikant Chavan while the injured father has been identified as Shashikant Chavan, sister Prachi Yadav and mother Ujjwala Chavan.

According to the preliminary reports, the robbers accosted the deceased near the door and violently attacked him with a sharp weapon. Then they barged inside the house and attacked the other family members. The wife of the deceased managed to run to the bathroom, locked herself along with her three-year-old child and cried for help.

Neighbours rushed to their rescue and the robbers then fled from the spot into the cover of darkness.

Narayan Deshmukh, in charge of Daund police station, said “The police were finding out if there was some previous enmity over property or other conspiracies behind the robbery attack.”

