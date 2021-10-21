Dacoits loot valuables worth 2.50 crore from Bank of Maharashtra in Shirur

PUNE Five dacoits robbed the Bank of Maharashtra branch at Pimparkhed in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Thursday where they looted jewellery and cash valued at over ₹2.5 crore.

Since the incident took place in broad daylight, it was captured on social media and later the video went viral on different digital platforms.

According to Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh, there were between 10 and 15 customers inside the Bank of Maharashtra branch at Pimparkhed in Shirur taluka around 1.30 pm. Around that time, five suspects came to the bank in a four-wheeler. One of them stopped at the bank door to keep a watch while the other four threatened the manager, the cashier with a gun and took the locker keys from them. They then filled the gunny bag with cash and gold and within a few minutes fled in the car.

“The robbery took place within five minutes. The alarm system was not activated. The lockers were opened with the keys taken from the cashier and manager. The five robbers were wearing masks and the place where the robbery took place is a remote area. They sped away in the four-wheeler and the police are tracing the car. There was not much security presence at the bank, ” Deshmukh said.

The police reached the spot within a short interval. The vehicle from which the robbers came to the bank had the emblem of ‘Press’ written on it, eyewitnesses said. The vehicle sped away in the direction of Junnar.

Police inspector Suresh Kumar Raut who was the first to reach the spot said, “We have been carrying out nakabandi operations on the borders of Pune and Ahmednagar districts as we suspect that the accused might slip out of the district. Also, information has been relayed across all the headquarters in the state and police stations of Ahmednagar and Pune. We have also appealed to the citizens to provide us with information. Besides, a sniffer dog squad was brought to the scene of the crime and special crack teams have been formed and deployed to hunt down the dacoits,” he said.

Raut further added the police were also analysing the total value of the stolen valuables and cash during the robbery.