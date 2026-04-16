Pune, Two undergraduate business administration students have landed in legal trouble after they performed a dance to a song allegedly glorifying slain top Naxal commander Madvi Hidma during a cultural event organised at a government-run hostel in Pune, police said on Thursday.

Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed

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Five days after the event, they have been booked on promoting enmity and other charges, they said.

Hidma , who masterminded several Naxal attacks over the last two decades and carried a bounty of ₹1 crore, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November 2025.

According to police, a cultural event was organised by students of the Maharashtra government-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel for Boys at Vishrantwadi in the city on April 11.

A controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing students dancing to a song allegedly praising the dreaded Maoist leader. Following objections raised by some right-wing activists, police initiated a probe.

After verifying the video and subsequent probe, police have booked two students, aged 22 and 23. The two, hailing from Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra, are pursuing BBA course at a reputed college in Pune and stay in the hostel.

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{{^usCountry}} At the event, they allegedly performed to a song titled 'O Re Bandook Wale', which allegedly praises Hidma, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the event, they allegedly performed to a song titled 'O Re Bandook Wale', which allegedly praises Hidma, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hostel authorities sought to downplay the incident, stating the students had selected the song "inadvertently" as they found its beats appealing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hostel authorities sought to downplay the incident, stating the students had selected the song "inadvertently" as they found its beats appealing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, police said the matter was under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, police said the matter was under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "By selecting and performing to a song based on Hidma, a senior Naxal commander of the banned CPI and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, the students allegedly posed a threat to national integration and sovereignty of India," an officer from the Vishrantwadi police station said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "By selecting and performing to a song based on Hidma, a senior Naxal commander of the banned CPI and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, the students allegedly posed a threat to national integration and sovereignty of India," an officer from the Vishrantwadi police station said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The duo was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 197 , 353 , and 3 , police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 197 , 353 , and 3 , police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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