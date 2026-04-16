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Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed

Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 10:14 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, Two undergraduate business administration students have landed in legal trouble after they performed a dance to a song allegedly glorifying slain top Naxal commander Madvi Hidma during a cultural event organised at a government-run hostel in Pune, police said on Thursday.

Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed

Five days after the event, they have been booked on promoting enmity and other charges, they said.

Hidma , who masterminded several Naxal attacks over the last two decades and carried a bounty of 1 crore, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November 2025.

According to police, a cultural event was organised by students of the Maharashtra government-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel for Boys at Vishrantwadi in the city on April 11.

A controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing students dancing to a song allegedly praising the dreaded Maoist leader. Following objections raised by some right-wing activists, police initiated a probe.

After verifying the video and subsequent probe, police have booked two students, aged 22 and 23. The two, hailing from Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra, are pursuing BBA course at a reputed college in Pune and stay in the hostel.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed
Home / Cities / Pune / Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed
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