Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed
Dancing to song 'praising' Naxal leader Hidma lands 2 Pune students in trouble; FIR filed
Pune, Two undergraduate business administration students have landed in legal trouble after they performed a dance to a song allegedly glorifying slain top Naxal commander Madvi Hidma during a cultural event organised at a government-run hostel in Pune, police said on Thursday.
Five days after the event, they have been booked on promoting enmity and other charges, they said.
Hidma , who masterminded several Naxal attacks over the last two decades and carried a bounty of ₹1 crore, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November 2025.
According to police, a cultural event was organised by students of the Maharashtra government-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel for Boys at Vishrantwadi in the city on April 11.
A controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing students dancing to a song allegedly praising the dreaded Maoist leader. Following objections raised by some right-wing activists, police initiated a probe.
After verifying the video and subsequent probe, police have booked two students, aged 22 and 23. The two, hailing from Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra, are pursuing BBA course at a reputed college in Pune and stay in the hostel.
At the event, they allegedly performed to a song titled 'O Re Bandook Wale', which allegedly praises Hidma, according to police.{{/usCountry}}
At the event, they allegedly performed to a song titled 'O Re Bandook Wale', which allegedly praises Hidma, according to police.{{/usCountry}}
Hostel authorities sought to downplay the incident, stating the students had selected the song "inadvertently" as they found its beats appealing.{{/usCountry}}
Hostel authorities sought to downplay the incident, stating the students had selected the song "inadvertently" as they found its beats appealing.{{/usCountry}}
However, police said the matter was under investigation.{{/usCountry}}
However, police said the matter was under investigation.{{/usCountry}}
"By selecting and performing to a song based on Hidma, a senior Naxal commander of the banned CPI and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, the students allegedly posed a threat to national integration and sovereignty of India," an officer from the Vishrantwadi police station said.{{/usCountry}}
"By selecting and performing to a song based on Hidma, a senior Naxal commander of the banned CPI and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, the students allegedly posed a threat to national integration and sovereignty of India," an officer from the Vishrantwadi police station said.{{/usCountry}}
The duo was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 197 , 353 , and 3 , police added.{{/usCountry}}
The duo was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 197 , 353 , and 3 , police added.{{/usCountry}}
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.{{/usCountry}}
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.{{/usCountry}}