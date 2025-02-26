Days after Modi-Trump meet, US, India start working on joint agenda

ReadIndia and the US on Tuesday started working on the agenda set by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi within days of a joint declaration between Washington and New Delhi. Tom Lograsso, director of the critical materials innovation hub, Ames National Laboratory, met key figures from the industry and academia in the city.(HT)

The US is beginning to hold talks with some leading institutions, research, academic and private sector institutions in India to discuss possibilities in research, cooperation, and commercial relationships across defence, technology, energy and critical minerals sectors, Consul General Mike Hankey told reporters here.

“We are carrying forth the commitments that President Trump and PM Modi made together two weeks ago to build a more prosperous future for our people to maintain high-level engagement across government, research and business, and commitments to our people to realise their ambitions,” Hankey told reporters.

Also Read | UN approves Ukraine resolution condemning Russia: How did India, China, US vote? Key players for and against

The US will look at the ambitions of the people, trade and also ensure that the Indo-Pacific is free and open, the American diplomat said.

Tom Lograsso, director of the critical materials innovation hub, Ames National Laboratory, met key figures from the industry and academia in the city.

Lograsso addressed the media persons on the sidelines of the sixth edition of Pune International Business Summit 2025 organised by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

Also Read | ‘They take advantage of us’: Trump amid row over alleged USAID funding to India

“Meetings with industry leaders and academia will help forge strategic partnerships, accelerate technological innovation, and strengthen people-to-people ties through bilateral research and development. We are committed to pursuing a lab-to-lab agreement to facilitate sustained R&D collaboration, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening educational and research linkages while expanding opportunities for young innovators, as outlined in the Joint Leaders’ Statement,” he said.

Lograsso said his visit aims to deepen strategic partnerships between Ames Lab and Pune’s CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) to advance research in critical minerals and emerging technologies.

Also Read | ED raids premises linked to Indian convicted in US for $20 million fraud scheme

Lograsso’s visit aligns with the strategic vision outlined in the 2025 US-India Joint Leaders’ Statement and complements the newly launched US-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce, and Technology) initiative. It also supports the US-India TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative, which aims to enhance government-to-government, academic, and private sector collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

He will be meeting researchers from NCL, IISER, IIT-Bombay and Symbiosis International University as part of the visit.

(With agency inputs)