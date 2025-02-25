UN approves Ukraine resolution condemning Russia: How did India, China, US vote? Key players for and against
The resolution, passed with 93 votes in favour, 18 against, and 65 abstentions, comes on the third anniversary of Russia's war with Ukraine.
The United Nations General Assembly on Monday approved a resolution backing Russia's immediate approval from the Ukrainian territory. The resolution, which was drafted by the United States was accepted with certain European amendments.
Ukraine and its European allies tabled the draft resolution ‘Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine’.
What does the UN resolution on Ukraine say?
The newly adopted resolution called for“de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine, marked by enormous destruction and human suffering, including among the civilian population, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law”.
The resolution stands as a win for Ukraine but also showcases diminished support for Kyiv.
The US also tabled a brief rival resolution ‘The path to peace’ that mourns the tragic loss of life throughout the “Russian Federation-Ukraine” conflict. A draft amendment tabled by France sought to replace “the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict” in the US-tabled text with “the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation”.
How did India vote?
India abstained on a UN General Assembly draft resolution that called for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine.
India was among the 65 UN Member States that abstained on the resolution. As the resolution was adopted, the UNGA hall applauded with Member States welcoming the adoption of the text.
Who voted against Ukraine?
- Algeria
- Armenia
- Belarus
- Bolivia
- Burundi
- Central African Republic
- China
- Cuba
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Iran (Islamic Republic of)
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Nicaragua
- Russian Federation
- Sudan
- Syria
Who voted in favour of Ukraine's resolution?
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Chile
- Comoros
- Costa Rica
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Peru
- Philippines
- Portugal
- Republic of Korea
- Romania
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Türkiye
- Ukraine
- Vanuatu
Countries who abstained from voting
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Bahrain
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Burkina Faso
- Chad
- Colombia
- Congo
- Czechia
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- India
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Micronesia (Federated States of)
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Poland
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Viet Nam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe