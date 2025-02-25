UN approves Ukraine resolution condemning Russia: How did India, China, US vote? Key players for and against

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday approved a resolution backing Russia's immediate approval from the Ukrainian territory. The resolution, which was drafted by the United States was accepted with certain European amendments. Ukraine and its European allies tabled the draft resolution.(Getty Images via AFP)

The resolution, passed with 93 votes in favour, 18 against, and 65 abstentions, comes on the third anniversary of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Ukraine and its European allies tabled the draft resolution ‘Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine’.

What does the UN resolution on Ukraine say?

The newly adopted resolution called for“de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine, marked by enormous destruction and human suffering, including among the civilian population, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law”.

The resolution stands as a win for Ukraine but also showcases diminished support for Kyiv.

The US also tabled a brief rival resolution ‘The path to peace’ that mourns the tragic loss of life throughout the “Russian Federation-Ukraine” conflict. A draft amendment tabled by France sought to replace “the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict” in the US-tabled text with “the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation”.

How did India vote?

India abstained on a UN General Assembly draft resolution that called for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine.

India was among the 65 UN Member States that abstained on the resolution. As the resolution was adopted, the UNGA hall applauded with Member States welcoming the adoption of the text.

Who voted against Ukraine?

Algeria

Armenia

Belarus

Bolivia

Burundi

Central African Republic

China

Cuba

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Iran (Islamic Republic of)

Mali

Marshall Islands

Nicaragua

Russian Federation

Sudan

Syria

Who voted in favour of Ukraine's resolution?

Afghanistan

Albania

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

Comoros

Costa Rica

Côte d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Denmark

Djibouti

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Gabon

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kiribati

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Myanmar

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Philippines

Portugal

Republic of Korea

Romania

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Samoa

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Sudan

Spain

Sri Lanka

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Türkiye

Ukraine

Vanuatu

Countries who abstained from voting