UN backs resolution on Ukraine, US faces setback over Russia's role in war

In a significant victory for Ukraine on the third anniversary of its war with Russia, the United Nations General Assembly on Monday voted to approve a European-backed resolution demanding the immediate removal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Ambassadors vote on a resolution to reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity, during a United Nations General Assembly meeting on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)

The resolution, which passed with 93 votes in favour, 18 against, and 65 abstentions, stands as a win for Ukraine but also showcases diminished support for Kyiv.

US faces setback over the language of resolution

However, the United States faced a notable setback after it failed to get the UN General Assembly to approve its resolution that avoided directly blaming Russia for the conflict.

It marks a fallout for the newly elected Donald Trump administration in the 193-member world body, whose resolutions are not legally binding but are seen as a barometer of world opinion.

According to a US official and a European diplomat who spoke anonymously because the talks were private, the United States had tried to pressure the Ukrainians to withdraw their resolution in favour of its proposal.

They refused, and then the assembly added language to the US proposal making clear that Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in violation of the UN Charter.