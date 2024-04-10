Dead rat found frozen in edible ice block, FDA initiates probe

PUNE: Days after condoms, gutka and stones were allegedly found in samosas supplied to a major automobile company based in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a dead rat has been found frozen in an edible ice block bought by a juice vendor in Belhe village of Junnar tehsil. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a probe in this regard, said officials. Meanwhile, a video of the dead rat in the ice block has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among citizens. The FDA every summer conducts an inspection drive of sugarcane juice, juice joints and ice cream parlours to rule out substandard and unsafe items. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Arjun Bhujbal, joint commissioner, FDA, who is temporarily holding charge of the Pune region, said, “I have asked the assistant commissioner of that respective area to investigate the incident. The assistant commissioner and his team will conduct the investigation and submit a report to me. The team will visit the ice factory from where the ice was bought by the vendor. An inspection of the ice manufacturing units and distributors will be conducted in the entire Pune district.”

The demand for cold beverages and ice creams has increased due to the hot weather. The FDA every summer conducts an inspection drive of sugarcane juice, juice joints and ice cream parlours to rule out substandard and unsafe items. However, the incident of the dead rat in edible ice has raised questions over the effective implementation of the Food Safety Standards Act 2006 and Rules 2011. Ice manufactured and distributed in the market must be made using edible water following all the food safety and hygiene norms. However, this incident raises questions about the safety and hygiene followed by ice manufacturing factories, distributors and juice vendors.

Abhimanyu Kale, FDA commissioner, Maharashtra, said, “We have decided to take samples of ice from factories and vendors and send them for analysis. Samples of other food items largely in demand during the summer season will also be taken. Strict action will be taken against errant vendors and manufacturers.”