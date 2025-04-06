Death of pregnant woman in Pune: State, PMC panels begin probe

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) death audit committee and the regional death audit committee of the state public health department on Saturday began a probe in the death of 37-year-old Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, officials said. The official added that the final audit report will be submitted to the public health department, which will help establish whether there was any negligence or delay in treatment. (HT FILE)

Tanisha had reportedly denied emergency admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) on account of her family’s inability to immediately pay a ₹10 lakh deposit. She was later admitted to Surya Hospital in Wakad, where she delivered twin girls via C-section on March 29. However, her condition deteriorated due to postnatal complications. She was subsequently referred to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where she died on March 31.

“The two expert maternal death committees are reviewing the circumstances leading to Tanisha’s death to determine the exact cause. A key focus of the investigation is whether she was denied timely treatment during the golden hour, which may have led to her complications and death,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

The official added that the final audit report will be submitted to the public health department, which will help establish whether there was any negligence or delay in treatment.

A five-member panel from the public health department visited DMH, Surya Hospital, and Manipal Hospital on Friday. The committee recorded statements from treating doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff, and collected medical documents related to the case.

Officials said they are awaiting statements from Tanisha’s relatives. Once those are recorded, the investigation report will be compiled and submitted to the state government.

DMH responds to PMC’s show cause notice

In its response to a show cause notice issued by the PMC, DMH said the patient had been advised in 2023 to consider adoption due to the high-risk nature of her pregnancy.

Hospital officials claimed that Tanisha had multiple complications, did not undergo regular antenatal check-ups (ANC), and failed to return for follow-ups despite being warned of the risks. “She needed admission for close observation due to multiple high-risk factors,” the hospital stated.