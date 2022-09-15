Debris flowing into stormwater lines, Maha-Metro work aggravating flooding on Nagar road

Debris flowing into stormwater drains and blocking them and the ongoing metro rail work aggravated the waterlogging problem on Ahmednagar road Sunday evening when the city witnessed intense rain. Many areas along Ahmednagar road such as Vimannagar, Yerawada, Chandannagar and Kharadi were heavily flooded Sunday.

According to Dr Shrikant Gabale - who has studied Geography and Geomorphology, and prepared a report titled ‘Impact of Urbanisation on the geomorphic environment of Pune and surrounding areas’ – unauthorised constructions have stopped many natural springs and streams and changed the course of these streams. At some places, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has built retaining walls close to nullahs while debris has entered stormwater lines and reduced their carrying capacity. Through his report, Gabale has studied 86 flooding sites across the city, and observed the narrowing of water bodies.

“The encroached constructions at the leaned water of Ambil, unconstructed retention walls, major drainage lines connected to the leaning water due to which it seems to be rivulets. These drainage lines are old due to which they get blocked when there is heavy rain; the design of the drainage lines according to the stormwater is responsible for the flooding of Wagholi,” Gabale said. The projected population and management of the same, holding capacity of water, and design of canals according to the stormwater are weak due to which, water gets flooded in many areas of Pune, according to Gabale. There is a drastic increase in the runoff water without any percolation into the soil. “The passage to the drainage is not proper due to which, every year, water gets flooded at 86 major spots in Pune. Also, some government-sponsored projects are being carried out in many places. Toilets and gardens have been constructed in many places, which have created stress on the carrying capacity of the canals,” he said.

Concurring with Gabale regarding the cause of flooding, Qaneez Sukhrani, convener, Association of Nagar Road Citizens’ Forum, said that she had raised the issue several times with the PMC however no action had been taken. Sukhrani said that the debris on Nagar road flows into stormwater drains and blocks them, leading to flooding on the 7 km stretch. “The Maha-Metro has also barricaded a crucial portion, which has led to a situation of immobility between Gunjan chowk and the Parnakutty area. The pillars at Tarkeshwar setu, garbage dumping at BRTS median, hawkers along the roadside, MSRTC buses parked on footpaths, garbage dumping on footpaths, and parked vehicles are the other problems faced by the residents of people at Nagar road,” Sukhrani said. The Maha-Metro is constructing a rail track on Nagar road due to which barricades have been put up in the middle of the street. However, PMC additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar said that the civic administration is looking into the issues faced by the residents on a priority basis. “We have a meeting of all additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and other officials regarding the civic work of the PMC that has stopped for technical reasons,” Khemnar said.

