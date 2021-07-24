Deceased gangster’s brother, 5 others arrested in Pune for celebrating his birthday, displaying hoarding

PUNE: Two separate cases were registered against the members of Ravan gang in Dehuroad area by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police - one for putting up a hoarding for the gang’s deceased leader’s birthday and the second for celebrating it while being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The deceased gang leader was identified as Aniket Jadhav who was killed in November 2017 in a gang war. His death had led to violent deaths of at least one other person in the area.

Six people have been arrested in the case so far, including Aniket’s brother Anirudha alias Vicky alias Raju Jadhav (24), Dhiraj Dipak Jaiswal (26), Rohan Jitendra Kamble (24), Amit Bhagirath Mallav (26), Mangesh Devidas Natekar (22), and Akshar Lahu Chougule (23), all residents of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The police are on a lookout for three other people, including one in the hoarding case and two for celebrating the birthday.

The hoarding was installed in the late hours of Thursday at Bhondwe corner in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad wishing birthday to Jadhav.

Around 12:30am on Friday, the police found a group of 8-10 people near Aniket and Anirudha’s house - Jadhav vasti in Ravet. Anirudha was also found in possession of a weapon and live cartridges.

The group was also found in violation of Covid-19 norms by not wearing mask or maintaining social distance.