Defence canteen automobile agent booked for duping car showroom of 53 lakh in Pune

PUNE: Three persons were booked for duping a car dealer of ₹53 lakh by allegedly showing fraudulent sale of high-end cars, according to the police.

The 30-year-old general manager of the Krishom Automotive LLP Company located in Vimannagar lodged a complaint after she found that the company was missing funds from sale of five cars.

One of the accused works as an automobile agent for the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) under the Ministry of Defence. The man allegedly took help from the other accused to pose as customers wearing masks, face shields and created false identities for taking delivery of the cars.

The deliveries were taken between July 1 and September 15 from the showroom. The five cars collectively cost ₹52,96,854, according to the complaint.

“When the showroom officials went to the Army canteen to submit the purchase order, the canteen officials said none of their members placed these orders. Later, it was found that the man had made fake identities through forged documents and taken deliveries. The showroom has four purchase orders and the purchase order for one car is missing. It is possible that they have taken money from genuine customers and duped them too. The showroom officials ignored physical verification protocol by blindly trusting him,” said sub-inspector SA Jadhav of Vimantal police station who is investigating the case.

The police are on a lookout for these men.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (forgery), 408, and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vimantal police station.