Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places

Pune: Vishrambaugwada that stands tall to tell the history of Pune has been out of bounds to tourists since May 2021. The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ₹1.50 crore project to preserve and restore “Meghdambari”, a canopied structure of Vishrambaugwada, a Grade-1 heritage structure, remains incomplete even after more than one year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to civic officials, PMC has already spent ₹2 crore on the restoration of the wada structure and wooden “Meghdambari”.

Vishrambaugwada, influenced by the Peshwa style of architecture and designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar, was built in 1807 AD.

“In the late 1950s, when Pune was a municipal council, it was used as an administrative building,” said Sunil Mohite, executive engineer, heritage department, PMC.

“The wada is primarily built of wood and decorated with cypress tree-shaped columns. Each of these columns is built from a single teak tree, a traditional residential form of Maratha architecture and this wada is on an acre-and-a-half of land. It will take another six months for the work to be completed and hence we have kept it closed for the public,” Mohite said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is also a delay in reopening of the upper floor, which is supposedly the darbar hall and a weaponry museum, in Lal Mahal. The civic body undertook renovation work of this historic structure in 2018. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood at Lal Mahal in Budhwar peth area. PMC has sanctioned ₹75.54 lakh for the renovation of this structure.

The Lal Mahal was built in 1630 by Shahjiraje for wife Jijabai and son. Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri and spent his childhood in Lal Mahal. The structure also has historical importance as Shivaji Maharaj fought with Mughal general Shaista Khan, whose fingers were cut by the warrior king while he was escaping through the window of Lal Mahal. PMC rebuilt the structure from 1984 to 1988.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a civic official, at present, only the ground floor of Lal Mahal is open to the public with the structure recreated to showcase the wada of Maratha regime and depicting paintings showcasing important incidents in the life of the Maratha king.

“We were to get actual weapons belonging to the Maratha era, but the deal with the NGO did not go through. Hence, PMC is planning to open a tender to open bids for making replicas of these historic weapons to be showcased at the upper floor of Lal Mahal,” said Mohite.