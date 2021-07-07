Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi man arrested for sharing private pictures of minor girl

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Delhi by Pune police cybercrime cell on Monday and later brought to Pune
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:27 PM IST
A 28-year-old man was arrested from Delhi by Pune police cybercrime cell on Monday and later brought to Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Neeraj Kumar Ramshavad (28), a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase 1 in New Delhi, according to the police.

He was produced in a court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till July 12 by a local court.

“By using platforms like FreeFire, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram, a minor girl from Pune city met a man online who later got close to her using online chats and coaxed her into sending illicit pictures which he later uploaded on a fake Instagram profile and brought disrepute to her. A complaint was lodged by her father,” read a statement from the police.

The cybercrime cell police officials have urged citizens to not share private pictures with unidentified people on the internet.

A case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, Section 11(5), 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, along with Section 66(e) and 67 of Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber police station.

