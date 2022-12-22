Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi woman caught at Pune airport with gold paste worth 11 lakh hidden in rectum

Published on Dec 22, 2022 08:51 PM IST

Officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune customs on Tuesday seized 270 grams of gold paste worth 11.70 lakh from a Delhi-based woman (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune customs on Tuesday seized 270 grams of gold paste worth 11.70 lakh from a Delhi-based woman, who arrived in Pune from Bangkok. The woman had concealed the gold paste in her body cavity.

IRS Dhananjay Kadam, custom officer at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport said, “Acting on the intelligence developed during passenger profiling, officers of Pune customs intercepted a woman passenger at Pune International airport who was travelling on SpiceJet flight from Bangkok to Pune.”

“The Dehil-based woman had concealed 270 grams of gold paste (containing 210 g of 24K gold) in her body cavity in capsule form. The market value of the gold is 11.70 lakhs. Further investigation is underway.

