Delhi-Pune flight cancelled after hours of delay

Passengers booked on SpiceJet flight SG939 from Delhi to Pune on September 10 alleged that the flight was repeatedly delayed before being cancelled around 1am on September 11, leaving them stranded at the airport at night. The flight was scheduled to depart at 4:55 pm.

They had also seen the gate number displayed on the airport information screens and were prepared to board the aircraft. (FILE)

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According to the passengers, they had completed check-in, received their boarding passes and handed over their checked-in baggage before the cancellation was announced. They had also seen the gate number displayed on the airport information screens and were prepared to board the aircraft.

Kartik Joshi and his wife Riya Tiwari were booked under PNRs KBTMRP and SBLS9P. Joshi said, “We had prepared to travel and were waiting to board when we were informed that the flight had been cancelled. The late-night cancellation left us stranded in Delhi.”

The couple also alleged that the airline provided neither timely assistance nor reasonable alternative travel arrangements at the airport.

Joshi filed a formal complaint with SpiceJet Customer Relations and submitted supporting documents related to the bookings and cancellation. He sought a written explanation for the cancellation and sought confirmation of the ticket refund. He asked the airline to acknowledge his complaint within 48 hours and provide a clear response within two working days.

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{{^usCountry}} “If I do not receive a satisfactory response, I will escalate the matter to the DGCA and pursue the appropriate consumer-rights remedies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If I do not receive a satisfactory response, I will escalate the matter to the DGCA and pursue the appropriate consumer-rights remedies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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An official statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in response to the complaint stated, “We have shared your concern to the concerned airlines for further processing.”