Democratic theatre will make the audience aware of responsibility to introspect, criticise: Naik

Pune: Conferring this year’s prestigious ‘Tanveer Sanman’ upon Lucky Gupta of ‘Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De’ fame, veteran theatre artist and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Rajeev Naik, said, “In today’s times, we need a democratic theatre wherein all types of plays are permitted to be staged in any space, unrestricted by location and where there is freedom to express our thoughts as well as present the content in diverse forms.”

The Tanveer Sanman was presented to Lucky Gupta (second from right). Also seen (from left) Dr Anand Lagoo, Deepa Lagoo, Dr Mohan Agashe, Rajeev Naik, S P Kulkarni, and Rajesh Deshmukh. (HT)

Naik was speaking at an event held at the Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha, Tilak Road, on Thursday, wherein the ‘Tanveer Sanman’ was conferred upon Gupta, who has toured the length and breadth of India, performing the solo play, ‘Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De’ in over 800 places under the concept of ‘Theatre on Wheels’. The ‘Tanveer Sanman’ – an award jointly instituted by late Shriram Lagoo’s Rupvedh Pratishthan and the Maharashtra Cultural Centre – was presented in the form of ₨75,000 in cash and a memento. Gupta performed the 1306th show of the play ‘Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De’ while concluding the event. Dignitaries such as Dr Mohan Agashe, S P Kulkarni, president and chairman of the Maharashtra Cultural Centre Deepa Lagoo, Dr Anand Lagoo, Shubhangi Damle, Rajesh Deshmukh and others were present on the occasion.

Expressing his views about democratic theatre, Naik said, “In this type of theatre, it is important to understand the other’s thoughts without any kind of hatred. This theatre will make the audience aware that they have the responsibility to introspect as much as they have the right to criticise. The different forms along with the content are of importance here. With experimentation in democratic theatre, all other types of theatre will reach the audience.”

“A democratic theatre shouldn’t only be for the majority, but the few people with different thoughts and opinions should also be respected here. One should have the right to express one’s opinion as well as defend one’s point on this kind of platform, but only while considering democracy too. If an ideology is not acceptable, at least the readiness to listen to it should be there,” Naik said.

Gupta expressed that the award motivates him to go ahead and take bigger steps in life. Dr Mohan Agashe introduced the programme and Rajesh Deshmukh presented the vote of thanks. Gauri Lagoo welcomed the audience; Dr Anand Lagoo explained the concept of the programme; while Shubhangi Damle moderated the event.

