Urban Naxalism a threat to system: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis raised concerns over urban Naxalism and claimed that the ideology is spreading wings among students and in universities.

Fadnavis (C) unveils a book during the G20 Education programme in city on Friday. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fadnavis was addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) meeting in the city on Friday.

Fadnavis said, “On one side India is performing well at international level and developed countries are accepting India’s leadership. At same time, neighbouring countries are trying to spread terrorism. The threat of terrorism is not only from outside but students are becoming victims of urban Naxalism. They are spreading ideology through colleges.”

Fadnavis said, “India had glorious history but in previous years we learn only about Mughals. There is a need to learn our real glorious history and era for same has started.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON