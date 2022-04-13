Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions being eased in the state, the pools remain shut during the summer, a time when most people get ready to take a dip due tot he scorching heat.

Five tanks that are in the contractors’ possession and have large dues were sealed last week.

PMC sports officer Santosh Warule said, “It is true that almost 19 swimming tanks are non-functional. The main reason for this is that they are either not maintained or contractors have dues at some places or their tender period has got over.”

“Many sports facilities owned by the PMC were used as Covid-19 isolation centres. Even swimming and sports activities were banned. These facilities were not kept in proper condition. At some places, the tender period got over. At other places, contractors or political workers used these facilities.”

The sports department has started checking each property and its status. Warule said, “The PMC sealed some tanks as they were getting used illegally. Even the PMC has to ensure that the dues are recovered from the contractor.”

According to the sports department, “The swimming tanks require a lot of maintenance to keep them in good shape. Some tanks are in bad condition. We will take a review of each tank and after carrying out proper maintenance, they will be made operational.”

A PMC officer said, “It is true that the state government and the PMC commissioner allowed opening up of the swimming tanks but as the tanks are not in good shape, most of them are not able to open.”

Citizen Satish Vishwasrao said, “I am a regular swimmer. But as tanks are not operationaI, we need to go a long distance.” Another citizen Satish Bhosale said, “Kids are eager to swim. We went to the swimming tank at Taljai to inquire but no one gave us any answers as to when it would open.” At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.

