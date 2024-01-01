close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Devotees ring in New Year at Shirdi temple

Devotees ring in New Year at Shirdi temple

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2024 09:47 PM IST

A large number of devotees visited the Shirdi Sai Baba temple for New Year blessings, causing a rush at the temple. Former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other politicians also visited. Various religious and cultural events were organized for the New Year celebrations.

A large number of devotees thronged the Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek blessing on the occasion of New Year on Monday.

Former Madhya Pradesh f chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family members visited the temple on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
A statement issued by Sai Baba Trust read, “A large number of devotees visited Shirdi temple on the occasion of New Year. There is a huge rush at the temple due to the holiday season. Since the last week, the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased.”

Many politicians from Maharashtra and other states visited the Shirdi temple in the last week, said officials.

Tukaram Hulawale, chief executive officer, Shirdi Sansthan, said, “Various religious and cultural events were organised at Shirdi on the occasion of New Year celebrations.”

“Every year, in December, a large number of devotees visit Shirdi,” he added.

