DGCA team to visit Shirdi airport May-end, night landing facility to start soon

A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be visiting Shirdi airport to inspect the night landing facility in the last week of May.

The night landing facility will boost traffic at Shirdi airport as there is a huge demand for night flights.

“Once we receive approval from DGCA, we will start the night landing facility from the Shiridi airport. The airport authorities have upgraded various systems at the runway, which will make night-landing a smooth experience for the flyers,” said Deepak Kapoor, vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC).

Tejas Suryanvanshi, a frequent flyer from Chennai, shared his view on social media, “Night landing facility at Shirdi will be a major boost as many flyers can reach early morning to Shirdi and after taking blessings from Shirdi Sai Baba one can book a return flight early.” (sic)

Shirdi airport has received ₹150 crore from the Maharashtra budget for the upgradation of cargo and night landing facilities.

Kapoor had called a meeting of officials at Shirdi airport to know the various problems faced by citizens at the airport and its premises.

“The facilities in guest rooms will be also upgraded. I have suggested a few changes to the present facility,” added Kapoor.

The runway of Shirdi airport is expanded from 2,500 metres to 3,200 metres.

Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Tirupati.