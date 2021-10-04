Dhole Patil road, Hadapsar-Mundhwa wards account for 32% of dengue cases in Pune

Even as the dengue cases continue to rise in the city, Dhole Patil road ward and Hadapsar-Mundhwa wards account for 32% of the total dengue positive cases, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department data.

Dhole Patil road ward is primarily a mix of the most elite societies in the city and also the slum pockets of the city. Out of the 395 confirmed dengue cases, Dhole Patil road ard reported 71 confirmed cases and Hadapsar-Mumdhwa ward reported 57 cases.

Dhole Patil road and Hadapsar-Mundhwa wards have always reported the highest count of malaria borne ailments and DP road was one of the first wards to also report the surge in Covid-19 cases in April-May 2020.

The surge of dengue cases in the city has become a new worry for the administration as the number of serious complications in dengue cases is rising. City hospitals are witnessing a surge in dengue cases since September when the highest number of dengue cases were reported. Out of the 392 confirmed dengue cases reported, 192 were reported in September alone, as per the PMC data.

The ward with the least number of confirmed dengue cases is Wanawadi-Ramtekdi and Kondhwa-Yewalewadi which also house a lot of the populations living in slums or congested pockets but has only 6 confirmed cases in each of the wards.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer, said, “Dhole Patil road is one of the most congested areas and has a lot of slum pockets and so the number of cases is likely to be higher here. This was also one of the reasons why Covid-19 spread faster and earlier in this ward than any other wards back during the initial months of the pandemic.”

“On the other hand, Hadapsar-Mundhwa is the largest ward not only area-wise but also population wise and so in proportion, the ward has the highest numbers. Also, the ward is located on the border of the city and has major hospitals and so people who live in nearby areas also get registered in the city records,” he said.