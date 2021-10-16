Diesel price in Pune breaches 100 mark, petrol sells for 110.92

Fuel prices were once again increased on Saturday, pushing the diesel price in Pune beyond ₹100 mark. With the price hike, diesel now cost ₹100.08 per litre in Pune. Petrol price has also increased to ₹110.92 per litre while CNG prices have remained stable.

Petrol crossed ₹100 in May this year. On Thursday, petrol prices went above ₹110 per litre while CNG prices also increased by ₹2.6 per kg.

The incessant hike in petrol and diesel prices is likely to impact transportation rates. Transport associations have asked the central government to fix the same transportation rates for the entire country.

Baba Shinde, director of All India Motor Transport Congress (Maharashtra) said that the meetings are being held with the central government by the representatives of the All India Motor Transport, an apex association of the transporters in the country.

CNG users are the most disappointed with the price hikes as what was once the “affordable fuel” refuge has now begun to walk the fossil-fuel path of regular price hikes.