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Digital shift in Maharashtra board exams likely in future

MSBSHSE is considering a gradual shift towards digital examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming years, board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said on Saturday

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is considering a gradual shift towards digital examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming years, board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said on Saturday.

MSBSHSE is considering a gradual shift towards digital examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming years, board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

He noted, “Considering the enormous use of paper in the examination process, we will have to move towards digital examinations in the future.” At the same time, Kulkarni clarified that the exact format of the proposed digital examination system has not yet been finalised, indicating that discussions are still ongoing.

For instance, for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2026 exams alone, the board used over 10.92 crore pages for question papers and sample answer sheets. In addition, around 223 metric tonnes of paper were used in total printing, and approximately 1.06 crore answer booklets required nearly 1,700 metric tonnes of paper.

Meanwhile, the board has also introduced administrative reforms from this examination cycle. The mark sheet and certificate will now be issued as a combined document, instead of separately. Additionally, the format of name printing has been revised. Students’ names will now appear in the order: first name, father’s name, and surname, replacing the earlier surname-first format.

 
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