Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is considering a gradual shift towards digital examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming years, board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said on Saturday.

MSBSHSE is considering a gradual shift towards digital examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming years, board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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He noted, “Considering the enormous use of paper in the examination process, we will have to move towards digital examinations in the future.” At the same time, Kulkarni clarified that the exact format of the proposed digital examination system has not yet been finalised, indicating that discussions are still ongoing.

For instance, for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2026 exams alone, the board used over 10.92 crore pages for question papers and sample answer sheets. In addition, around 223 metric tonnes of paper were used in total printing, and approximately 1.06 crore answer booklets required nearly 1,700 metric tonnes of paper.

Meanwhile, the board has also introduced administrative reforms from this examination cycle. The mark sheet and certificate will now be issued as a combined document, instead of separately. Additionally, the format of name printing has been revised. Students’ names will now appear in the order: first name, father’s name, and surname, replacing the earlier surname-first format.

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{{^usCountry}} In a pilot initiative during the February–March 2026 exams, the board successfully implemented a GPS-enabled digital lock system with trunks in Baramati taluka to securely transport question papers from custody centres to exam centres. Kulkarni said the system’s success is being evaluated for possible statewide implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a pilot initiative during the February–March 2026 exams, the board successfully implemented a GPS-enabled digital lock system with trunks in Baramati taluka to securely transport question papers from custody centres to exam centres. Kulkarni said the system’s success is being evaluated for possible statewide implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reiterating the board’s focus on exam integrity, Kulkarni announced that 100% CCTV coverage will be mandatory at all exam centres from next year. Centres without CCTV facilities will not be granted recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating the board’s focus on exam integrity, Kulkarni announced that 100% CCTV coverage will be mandatory at all exam centres from next year. Centres without CCTV facilities will not be granted recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the CCTV-driven monitoring system has already helped curb malpractice significantly. During the HSC 2026 exams, a total of 1,983 unfair means cases were reported across the state. The highest number was recorded in the Amravati division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the CCTV-driven monitoring system has already helped curb malpractice significantly. During the HSC 2026 exams, a total of 1,983 unfair means cases were reported across the state. The highest number was recorded in the Amravati division. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board also registered 15 FIRs related to examination irregularities and suspended 100 staff members for misconduct during the exam process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board also registered 15 FIRs related to examination irregularities and suspended 100 staff members for misconduct during the exam process. {{/usCountry}}

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