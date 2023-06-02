DMER special cell to evaluate govt medical colleges

To improve the quality of education and healthcare services at government medical colleges in the state,the director of medical education and research (DMER) has formed a seven-member Special Monitoring and Analytics Cell (PMAC) to evaluate the government medical colleges. DMER special cell will assess the quality of education and healthcare services at government medical colleges in the state. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The evaluation will begin from June and ranking will be given to medical colleges based on points for fulfilment of various criteria. The cell headed by Dr Ajay Chandanwale, joint director of DMER was formed on May 24 and other members include- Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of J J Hospital and Medical College; Dr Gajanan Chavan, Dr Mandar Sarode, Vinay Sawant, Swapnil Desai and Mohammad Ali Khorajiya.

There are 23 government medical colleges in the state which will be given recommendations and suggestions for improvement during the monthly review.

The cell will recommend the action plan, administrative changes, review process, conduct monthly review meetings and suggest further action plans. They will submit the monthly report to the DMER.

A senior DMER official requesting anonymity said, “All medical colleges have been asked to submit monthly details to the DMER from June. The review meeting will be held on every third Wednesday between the medical colleges, PMAC and will be headed by the DMER. All colleges have been asked to appoint a nodal officer for the programme,”

According to the DMER official there are 23 government medical colleges across the state. The PMAC will evaluate medical colleges, hospital staff and resident department and administrative department

Dr Chandanwale, said, “The PMAC can come up with administrative decisions to improve the quality of education and health services at the colleges. In case a college has less ranking we can identify the reason behind it and accordingly a tailored action plan can be suggested.”

