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Display all fees on notice boards, in prospectus: Maharashtra higher education department tells colleges

The circular instructed colleges to put up the approved fee structure on “notice boards on the institution premises” and also publish the same in the admission prospectus

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Maharashtra higher education department has directed colleges and higher educational institutions to prominently display details of all fees, including “other fees”, on notice boards as well as in admission prospectuses, amid complaints of unauthorised charges being collected from students during admissions.

The department warned colleges against collecting arbitrary charges under heads such as “other fees” without approval. (FILE)

In a circular issued on May 13, director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar said institutions must transparently disclose the complete fee structure approved by competent authorities and ensure that students and parents are informed in advance about every charge being levied.

The circular instructed colleges to put up the approved fee structure on “notice boards on the institution premises” and also publish the same in the admission prospectus. The department warned colleges against collecting arbitrary charges under heads such as “other fees” without approval.

According to the department, several complaints have been received regarding colleges allegedly charging students additional amounts apart from tuition and officially approved fees during the admission process. The circular stated that institutions must collect only those fees sanctioned by the government, universities or fee regulating authorities.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Display all fees on notice boards, in prospectus: Maharashtra higher education department tells colleges
Home / Cities / Pune / Display all fees on notice boards, in prospectus: Maharashtra higher education department tells colleges
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