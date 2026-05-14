Display all fees on notice boards, in prospectus: Maharashtra higher education department tells colleges

The Maharashtra higher education department has directed colleges and higher educational institutions to prominently display details of all fees, including “other fees”, on notice boards as well as in admission prospectuses, amid complaints of unauthorised charges being collected from students during admissions.

The department warned colleges against collecting arbitrary charges under heads such as “other fees” without approval. (FILE)

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In a circular issued on May 13, director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar said institutions must transparently disclose the complete fee structure approved by competent authorities and ensure that students and parents are informed in advance about every charge being levied.

The circular instructed colleges to put up the approved fee structure on “notice boards on the institution premises” and also publish the same in the admission prospectus. The department warned colleges against collecting arbitrary charges under heads such as “other fees” without approval.

According to the department, several complaints have been received regarding colleges allegedly charging students additional amounts apart from tuition and officially approved fees during the admission process. The circular stated that institutions must collect only those fees sanctioned by the government, universities or fee regulating authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the directive has been issued ahead of the admission season for undergraduate and postgraduate courses across Maharashtra, when parents and students frequently raise concerns over hidden or unexplained charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the directive has been issued ahead of the admission season for undergraduate and postgraduate courses across Maharashtra, when parents and students frequently raise concerns over hidden or unexplained charges. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Student organisations and parents’ groups have repeatedly alleged that some colleges collect money under various heads such as development fees, infrastructure charges, cultural activities and miscellaneous services without clearly disclosing them during admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Student organisations and parents’ groups have repeatedly alleged that some colleges collect money under various heads such as development fees, infrastructure charges, cultural activities and miscellaneous services without clearly disclosing them during admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The circular has been sent to regional joint directors, college principals and educational institutions across the state for strict compliance. The higher education department has indicated that violations of the directive could invite scrutiny and action under existing regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The circular has been sent to regional joint directors, college principals and educational institutions across the state for strict compliance. The higher education department has indicated that violations of the directive could invite scrutiny and action under existing regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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