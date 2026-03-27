Dispute during installation of Hanuman Jayanti banner turns violent; Arms Act invoked

The Khadak police on Thursday registered an FIR after a dispute erupted during installation of a banner for a Hanuman Jayanti celebration in the Mahatma Phule Wada locality. The incident took place at around 1 am on March 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place at around 1 am on March 25. According to the complainant, a 22-year-old resident, his friends and he were putting up the banner when a group of men allegedly confronted them over an earlier dispute. As per police records, the accused allegedly acted in concert with one of them trying to fire at the complainant using a pistol. However, when the weapon failed to discharge, he allegedly assaulted the complainant with its butt, causing injuries. Two other accused allegedly beat the complainant’s friends with belts while others pelted stones and glass bottles. The group also allegedly abused and threatened the complainant before fleeing the spot. The police have booked multiple accused under sections related to assault, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation; and provisions of the Arms Act have been invoked. Police officials said that investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and to trace the accused involved in the assault.

A case has been registered under sections 110, 118 (1) and 189 (2), 190, and 191 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to unlawful assembly and rioting. Provisions of sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act have also been invoked