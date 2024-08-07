Dist draft electoral roll lists 8,417 polling stations; 8,439,729 voters

Pune: The draft electoral roll was published on Tuesday as per the special summary revision programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by district collector and district election officer Suhas Diwase. The district collector urged citizens to submit their claims and objections by August 20, 2024. District collector and district election officer Suhas Diwase released draft electoral roll as per the special summary revision programme of Election Commission of India on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Diwase said that the claims and objections submitted by citizens will be processed by August 29 by electoral registration officers. Special campaigns will be conducted on August 10, 11, 17, and 18 during public holidays to address the objections. Voters should verify whether their names are listed in the draft electoral roll, Diwase said. The final publication of the electoral roll will be on August 30, 2024. After the final roll is published, voters can add their names to the roll till 10 days before filing nominations for the assembly elections.

The draft electoral roll lists a total 8,417 polling stations in the district with 8,439,729 voters. Among them, 4,403,344 are male voters; 4,035,640 female voters; and 745 transgenders.

As part of the ongoing special summary revision programme of the ECI, there will be changes in some voters’ polling stations across 662 polling stations in the district to balance the number of voters per station. These voters will be able to vote at another polling station within the same building. Political party representatives should inform voters about these changes.

Voters with old MT series voter ID cards from outside the district, and those whose names are not in the district electoral roll, should participate in the special summary revision programme. Diwase urged them to update their names, addresses, and photographs, and renew their voter ID cards if necessary.

According to deputy election officer Meenal Kalaskar, the draft electoral roll is available at the Shirdanam Sabha Hall, Agricultural College, Pune, for political party representatives to collect. Representatives should compare the final roll published for the Lok Sabha elections with the draft roll released on Tuesday, officials said.

Claims and objections can be submitted using the voter helpline app or website. These can also be submitted to polling station-level officers. When submitting claims and objections offline, a maximum of five applications per person per day will be accepted. The process to remove deceased voters’ names is underway and relatives of the deceased and political party representatives are encouraged to actively participate and cooperate, Mrs Kalaskar urged.