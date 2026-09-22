DJ systems seized during immersion procession in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad police seized high-capacity DJ and sound systems from 10 Ganesh mandals allegedly found violating noise restrictions during immersion processions on the seventh day of Ganeshotsav on Sunday, September 20.

Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and senior officers had also held meetings with Ganesh mandal office-bearers and issued written instructions to comply with noise-control norms during immersion processions. (HT PHOTO)

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Police had prohibited the use of high-capacity DJ and sound systems and other equipment that could cause noise pollution at public places from September 9 to 26.

Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and senior officers had also held meetings with Ganesh mandal office-bearers and issued written instructions to comply with noise-control norms during immersion processions.

Sandeep Atole, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1), said, “A total of 90 Ganesh mandals took part in immersion processions within the limits of Sangvi police station on September 20, the seventh day of the festival. During the processions, 10 mandals were allegedly found using high-capacity DJ and sound systems despite the restrictions.”

Police seized five DJ mixers, three DJ consoles, a light-control machine, three laptops, a speaker and a DJ set, including the tractor and trolley used for the sound system.

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{{^usCountry}} Proceedings to register cases against the concerned Ganesh mandals, DJ equipment owners and drivers are underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Proceedings to register cases against the concerned Ganesh mandals, DJ equipment owners and drivers are underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The action was part of measures to maintain law and order and prevent noise pollution during the immersion processions, officials said.