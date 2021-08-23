DLSA to run “job fair” to connect unskilled labour with MIDC units in Pune

The Principal District Judge of Pune, SA Deshmukh, has announced an initiative by the District legal service authority (DLSA) to provide employment to unskilled labourers who lost jobs during the pandemic, in an effort to bridge the gap between labout and industry in MIDC areas, where there is a dire need for labourers.

The forms for registering will be available at the DLSA office on the Shivajinagar court premises, first floor of the new court building, until September 9.

“It was suggested to us to take substantial steps for providing employment to those who lost their livelihoods during the lockdown. We are planning a job fair for the labourers who can be hired directly into industries located in Chakan MIDC. This job fair will provide the much-needed opportunity for livelihood for those who need it. This initiative is as per the Mumbai High Court directions to take steps in this direction,” said Judge Deshmukh.

The initiative will be launched will help from Symbiosis Law School, Divine Jain Group trust, and Lalita Motilal Sankla Foundation. Credai will also be roped in and asked to raise awareness among labourers and later, choose from those who have applied.

DLSA is primarily looking to provide the required 90- day experience certificate to unskilled labourers in order to get benefits of government schemes. The effort is looking to generate an immediately recruitable pool of construction workers, security guards, and housekeeping staff.

“The 90-day experience certificate makes the unskilled eligible for 23 government schemes including housing subsidy, health insurance, schooling for children, marriage, higher education for children and labourers. Once they are recruited through this pool that we will create, they will be able to get the 90-day experience certificate which can be provided to them directly by DLSA,” said Pratap Sawant, Secretary, DLSA.

Sunny Motilal Sankla, a businessman from Chakan MIDC, said that the need for labourers in Chakan, Talegaon, Ranjangaon MIDC areas is immense.

“Right now, we are working in two shifts because of the shortage of labourers. Once we get more labourers, we will be able to function in three shifts like before. The difference will be that the respective companies will take full responsibility of the labourers’ needs like food, shelter. And this will ensure absence of middlemen in the process,” he said.

He added that the three MIDC areas collectively have 1,800 companies with major companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and major automobile production units.

Dr Shashikala Gurupurji, dean, Symbiosis Law School, said, “We will provide the manpower to handle the legal work. This is necessary for society, where unskilled labourers have suffered a lot.”

The awareness and outreach work has been started by 23 volunteer lawyers attached to DLSA and Sanket Shah led Divine Jain Group Trust NGO.