Do not mistake drop in Covid cases for end of 3rd wave... yet, say experts

PUNE Daily fresh Covid cases and the overall active case count has been witnessing a decline in Pune city, and the district. However, experts have warned against considering this the end of the third wave. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, a member of the national Covid task force, said that though there is a downward trend in Covid cases, it will take two-three weeks more to get a clear indication of whether we are heading towards the end of the pandemic.

Earlier, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also indicated that the state may reach the endemic stage by March.

“I won’t say that the third wave is over. For sure there is no upward trend. In some parts, cases have plateaued and there is a downward trend. It will take another two-three weeks for Covid cases to come down further. If this downward trend continues for the next 10-12 days then we would be able to say that we are going towards an endemic situation. We can’t say that the endemic situation has come now,” said Dr Salunkhe.

On Wednesday 7,142 new covid cases were reported in the state. Health minister Rajesh Tope has indicated that gradually, Covid-induced restrictions will be removed. “In some western countries all the restrictions have been removed. Some are going towards a mask-free situation. We are trying to understand why they have taken such a decision. With a demography like Maharashtra, such a decision cannot be taken. Other restrictions will be removed such as relaxing attendance cap in restaurants, theatres and multiplexes,” said Tope, speaking in Kolhapur on Thursday.

As the government is thinking of maximum relaxations, experts insisted on constant vigilance of three Covid parameters. “We have to keep following basic precautions. Almost everything has been opened now. Positivity rate, number of patients in a severe condition in ICU and the death rates should be monitored. If they show a downward trend then we should be comparatively comfortable,” said Dr Salunkhe.

He also emphasised maximum vaccination coverage. “People have become relaxed again as cases have gone down. That should not happen,” said Dr Salunkhe.

On Thursday Pune city reported 868 new covid cases and the number of active patients is 8,988 in the city.