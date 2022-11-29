Doctor attacked over death of patient

A doctor at the Sassoon General Hospital was attacked by four relatives of a patient who died due to Meningitis on Saturday, said officials.

The police have booked four persons and a probe has been launched.

According to the complaint filed by the Dr Kiran Satpute, the patient was taking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of the Sassoon Hospital, but passed away on Saturday due to meningitis.

As per the police, the relatives held the doctor responsible for the death of their family member. They created a ruckus at the hospital, thrashed the doctor and also threatened other medical staff.

A case under sections 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Bundgarden police station. No arrests have been made, said police.