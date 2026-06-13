Doctor couple booked in second sex determination abortion-related case

Days after a Daund court remanded gynaecologist Dr Tukaram Yashwant Mote to police custody in an alleged illegal abortion case, Pune rural police have registered a second FIR against him and his wife, Dr Rajshree Tukaram Mote, for alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act at their hospital in Uruli Kanchan. The development comes less than a week after Daund police booked Dr Tukaram on June 7 in connection with the alleged illegal termination of a pregnancy at Lawangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The latest case was registered at Uruli Kanchan Police Station on June 11 based on a complaint filed by district health authorities following an inquiry into the functioning of Maher Hospital. The complaint was lodged by Dr Kishor Patki, medical superintendent, Yavat rural hospital. The doctor couple has been booked under Sections 89, 91 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the PCPNDT Act, 1994, police said.

The development comes less than a week after Daund police booked Dr Tukaram on June 7 in connection with the alleged illegal termination of a pregnancy at Lawangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital. Dr Mote was arrested and remains in police custody.

According to the FIR registered in Uruli Kanchan, the complaint was filed after a district-level committee found several discrepancies in medical records from January 2025 to April 2026 maintained at Maher Hospital.

“The committee found serious discrepancies in statutory records maintained under the MTP Act and PCPNDT Act,” said Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon.

Bapusaheb Ramchandra Matre, sub-inspector, Uruli Kanchan Police Station, said, “No arrests have been made in connection with the second FIR so far, and the investigation is ongoing.”