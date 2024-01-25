Doctors at Kamala Nehru Hospital successfully treat newborn baby with rare skin disorder

Doctors at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamala Nehru Hospital successfully treated a newborn baby with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB), a rare skin condition. Dr Suraj Wani, dermatologist and medical superintendent of Kamala Nehru Hospital, said, a series of tests like skin biopsy, skin culture sensitivity and blood culture sensitivity investigations amongst others were done. The baby was diagnosed with DEB, a rare genetic disorder. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Smita Sangade, paediatrician at Kamala Nehru Hospital, said, the baby boy was born on January 14 through a normal delivery.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The baby was born with blisters and wounds all over his body. His skin was highly susceptible to blistering from any friction and open wounds were at risk of contracting deadly infections.

It is a rare skin disorder that makes the skin so fragile and vulnerable and can peel off easily. It’s a genetic condition whose severity depends on protein levels in the skin. If the levels are low, the chances of skin erosion multiply.

DEB reportedly occurs in 1 per 50,000 births and severe cases occur in 1 per 500,000 births annually.

“The baby weighed around 2.8 kilograms during birth. However, after birth while wiping during neonatal resuscitation the paediatrician noticed pilling of skin and decided to shift the baby to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for further treatment,” said Sangade.

Dr Sangade and Dr Isha Tikhe, paediatrician, during monitoring later saw the baby developed blisters and skin erosion. The baby also developed minor injuries during feeding, cleaning and holding. Following this, a dermatologist was involved.

Dr Suraj Wani, dermatologist and medical superintendent of Kamala Nehru Hospital, said, a series of tests like skin biopsy, skin culture sensitivity and blood culture sensitivity investigations amongst others were done. The baby was diagnosed with DEB, a rare genetic disorder.

“The baby was treated with IV antibiotics, topical antibiotics and supportive management. The temperature management and required nutrition level was maintained and wound management was done. The baby has recovered and will be discharged tomorrow (January 26),” said Dr Wani.