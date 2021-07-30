Doctor’s clinic burgled in Market Yard, Pune

Pune: Unidentified persons struck at the clinic of a prominent doctor Sanjay Fattechand Oswal in Market Yard and decamped with cash and ornaments worth ₹1.50 lakh on Thursday. The incident took place in Gangadham Chowpatty area of the upmarket around 7.30 am. Dr Oswal (48) has lodged a complaint. According to the FIR, the burglary took place after the complainant had shut the clinic at 7 pm on Wednesday. The looted things include ornaments and laptop. Sub-inspector MB Giri, the investigative officer in the case, said that the unidentified thieves broke open the locks of clinic’s shutter with rods, gained unauthorised entry. The police are investigating CCTV camera footage of the area. The FIR has been lodged under IPC 445, 457 and 380. No arrests have been made so far.

