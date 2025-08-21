Doctors warn of surge in vector-borne diseases

Experts warn that the recent rains is expected to trigger a sharp rise in vector-borne diseases in the city. According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data, 11 cases of dengue were reported in July, and 18 additional cases were reported between August 1 and August 16. For chikungunya, there were 2 cases in July, increasing to 4 cases in August. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Abhijit Lodha, physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said that the recent heavy rains in the past two days is likely to facilitate mosquito breeding and eventually rise in vector-borne disease cases.

“In a month, I have come across ten patients of dengue and two patients of chikungunya. Most of the cases are patients with secondary infection of dengue. The number of cases is less in comparison to the past year,” said Dr Lodha.

“Cases usually surface when the rains ease and stagnant water provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The majority of patients are recovering without hospitalisation, while only those with chronic illnesses or comorbidities may require admission to prevent complications. People with symptoms such as fever, body ache, headache, vomiting, or joint pain are advised to consult a doctor without delay,” said Dr Dattatraya Patil, consultant physician at Noble Hospitals and Research Centre, Pune.

Meanwhile, the Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has reported a rise in severe cases of dengue and malaria, said officials.

According to SGH officials, in less than two months alone, 24 patients suffering from dengue and eight from malaria were admitted with serious complications. The trend has raised concern among doctors who warn that stagnant water and unhygienic conditions during the rains create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Furthermore, adding to the worry, three children—an 11-year-old female, a 9-year-old male, and an 8-year-old male, all residents of Pune city, have been infected with severe dengue and admitted to the hospital. Doctors said they are receiving treatment and are under close medical supervision, and two of them will be discharged soon, they said.

“Most cases can be managed if treated early, but delayed care often leads to complications,” a senior doctor from SGH said.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said, all these patients tested positive for dengue and malaria had developed serious complications due to which they were hospitalised for further medical management. “Most patients admitted with dengue were suffering from Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) and Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS), a severe form of dengue fever. Delay in treatment and medical management in severe dengue cases can be fatal,” he said.

Dr Jadhav further informed that in the case of Malaria patients, they were found to be infected with Falciparum malaria, a potentially life-threatening infection. “The team of doctors managed these patients efficiently with no fatalities. However, our country has made significant gains towards malaria control and elimination,” he added.

The PMC has issued a letter to BJ Medical College (BJMC) and SGH on August 12, directing them to report patients tested for vector-borne diseases and those admitted for treatment on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal with complete details.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, in an official letter, pointed out that the ongoing monsoon season is the peak transmission period for vector-borne diseases.

“Accurate details like the patient’s full name, address, and mobile number are crucial for the civic body to take immediate preventive action in their locality,” the letter states.

In the past, PMC officials complained, hospitals have been submitting half-filled forms — missing addresses and phone numbers. This makes it difficult to send entomology teams to carry out fogging, spraying, and other preventive measures in affected areas, read the letter.

Dr Borade said the state government has already declared malaria and dengue as notifiable diseases, making it mandatory for hospitals to inform civic authorities about every case. “The SGH is requested to ensure proper coordination among their Medicine, Microbiology, and Community Medicine departments, and make sure that patient details are updated accurately and on time on the IHIP portal.”