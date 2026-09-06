Document verification begins for 1,600 candidates for tribal ashram school teacher posts

The Maharashtra tribal development department on Friday began document verification for 1,600 candidates recommended through the Pavitra portal for recruitment to teacher posts in government-run tribal ashram schools.

Of the shortlisted candidates, 927 are primary, 421 secondary and 252 higher secondary teachers, with 459 from PESA and 1,141 from non-PESA areas. (HT)

The exercise is conducted at centres in Nashik, Thane, Amravati and Nagpur.

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The recruitment drive is for 2,421 vacant teacher posts in government ashram schools across Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) and non-PESA areas. The school education commissionerate has forwarded a list of 1,600 candidates found eligible for selection without interviews for primary, secondary and higher secondary teacher posts.

Of the shortlisted candidates, 927 are primary, 421 secondary and 252 higher secondary teachers, with 459 from PESA and 1,141 from non-PESA areas.

Nashik has the highest number of candidates at 588, followed by Thane (424), Nagpur (296) and Amravati (292).

Among the PESA-area selections, 196 are for primary Marathi-medium posts, 16 for primary English-medium posts, 94 for secondary Marathi-medium posts, two for secondary English-medium posts and 151 for higher secondary posts.

In non-PESA areas, the selections include 593 primary Marathi-medium posts, 122 primary English-medium posts, 302 secondary Marathi-medium posts, 23 secondary English-medium posts and 101 higher secondary posts.

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{{^usCountry}} Tribal development commissioner Leena Bansod said the hiring process was expedited after the department received the list of eligible candidates from the school education commissionerate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tribal development commissioner Leena Bansod said the hiring process was expedited after the department received the list of eligible candidates from the school education commissionerate. {{/usCountry}}

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The recruitment had been a major concern among tribal students and teacher aspirants, with an agitation at Manjari in Pune highlighting demands for timely recruitment and the filling of vacancies in tribal residential and ashram schools.