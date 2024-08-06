Donation box stolen from temple in Vishrambaug

PUNE A donation box kept at Dashabhuja temple in Vishrambaug was stolen by unknown persons, said police. A donation box kept in Dashabhuja temple in Vishrambaug was stolen by unknown persons. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The theft took place between 2.30 am and 6 am on Sunday when unidentified thieves gained unauthorised access inside the temple complex and stole the steel donation along with cash estimated to be worth ₹15,000.

A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Shashikant Khadke, 40, a resident of Shaniwar Peth on behalf of the temple management.

The thieves gained entry by breaking open the temple window and decamped with the donation box, the complaint stated.

The police have invoked BNS sections 305 (A),331 (3) and 331 (4) against the accused.

No arrest has been made so far, said police.