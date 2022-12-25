Dowry death: Pune police arrest husband, father-in-law

The police have arrested the husband and father-in-law of a woman who died by suicide on October 23. They were arrested on charges of dowry death and criminal conspiracy, said officials on Saturday.

Initially, the police registered an accidental death report, however, after investigation police invoked dowry death related charges on Friday, said officials.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Santosh Likhar (30) and Santosh Chimanlal Likhar (55). The mother-in-law has also been booked.The deceased, Dipti Nitin Likhar married Nitin, a banker, four years ago, said officials.

Dipti’s mother, Gita Mathe has registered a complaint in this case. According to her complaint the in-laws and husband harassed Dipti for dowry. They beat her and demanded money from us.

As per the complainant, a day before her death, Dipti called her mother and informed that she was upset. Later her husband informed them of the suicide.

Vishal Patil, police sub-inspector at Yerwada police station said, “According to complaint filed by her mother, the in-laws of the victim were demanding ₹3 lakh.”

A case under 304 sections (b), 498(a),323,504,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Yerawada police station and investigation is underway.