Dr Bhagwan Pawar to be reinstated as PMC health chief

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2023 06:24 AM IST

Former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officer, Dr Bhagwan Pawar who was transferred as assistant director of health services, under the blindness control programme, Mumbai, will be reinstated as PMC health officer. The Maharashtra state government issued an order regarding the same on Thursday.

Following the unaccepted transfer Dr Pawar (in pic) approached Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal requesting to reconsider the decision. The order in this regard was issued by MAT on October 11. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Pawar was appointed as PMC health chief on March 11 by the state government for two years. However, after a short period of five months on September 5, Pawar was relieved from his duties and transferred to Mumbai.

Following the unaccepted transfer Dr Pawar approached Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal requesting to reconsider the decision. The order in this regard was issued by MAT on October 11.

An official order was issued by the deputy secretary of Maharashtra Government, Priyanka Kulkarni-Chhapwale, directing the PMC, commissioner to reinstate Dr Pawar as health chief of PMC.

