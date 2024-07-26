Dr Nina Borade is new PMC health chief

The state government on Wednesday appointed Dr Nina Madhukar Borade as health chief of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Dr Borade, was working as district reproductive and child health officer (DRCHO) for the past three years in Nanded. She holds an MD, PSM degree and had earlier worked as taluka health officer in Washim. Dr Nina Madhukar Borade has been appointed for two years and will take charge as health chief from deputy health officer, Dr Kalpana Baliwant on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

She has been appointed for two years and will take charge as health chief from deputy health officer, Dr Kalpana Baliwant on Friday.

Dr Borade on Thursday was relieved from her old post and asked to take charge in Pune. She has been asked to report to her deputation post and submit a compliance report to both the government and the relevant authorities to confirm her new appointment.

Dr Borade said she has been working in the public health department since 1999 and the huge experience of the past 25 years will be utilized to improve the healthcare services in Pune city.

“The extensive experience in maternal and child health will help to enhance public health services and address the needs of urban population,” she said.